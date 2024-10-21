Open in App
    'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15

    By Jessica Inman,

    2 days ago

    Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Twisters will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcZ2P_0wFptwn200
    Daisy Edgar-Jones is pictured at the premiere of her movie "Twisters" on July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    The movie, which debuted in July, is a modern retelling of the 1996 hit starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt .

    The new version follows Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who comes out of her retirement from storm chasing to pursue "a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity," before meeting a social media storm tracker (Glen Powell).

    "As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes," an official synopsis reads.

    Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane also star.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zR4ys_0wFptwn200
    Cast member Brandon Perea attends the premiere of "Twisters" on July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    "In 2024, Peacock will debut films including Oppenheimer , Trolls Band Together , Kung Fu Panda 4 , Monkey Man , The Fall Guy , Despicable Me 4 , Twisters , and Speak No Evil ," the streamer said in a press release Monday. "The star-studded Wicked will debut on Peacock in 2025."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQJRk_0wFptwn200
    Cast member Sasha Lane attends the premiere of "Twisters" on July 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
