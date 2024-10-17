Open in App
    Reba McEntire: 'Happy's Place' a nicer venue than in early performing days

    By Fred Topel,

    2 days ago

    LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire said the setting of her new sitcom, Happy's Place , premiering Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, reminds her of her early days as a country music singer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxDea_0wAJTUOp00
    Reba McEntire says she played some sketchy joints early in her career. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

    McEntire plays a woman who runs her late father's restaurant-bar, but learns she has a estranged half-sister (Belissa Escobido) in his will. McEntire began her music career in the '70s, playing small venues even less hospitable than Happy's Place.

    "I was in dance halls, a few bars, a few taverns," McEntire told UPI in a Los Angeles interview. "I even opened for a tractor-pull one time. I've played everywhere."

    McEntire recorded the theme song for Happy's Place and confirmed the show will call on her character to sing on occasion. The setting also appeals to her other interests, she said.

    "Happy's Place is a very nice tavern that serves good food and drink," McEntire said. "I love to eat. I love an occasional drink. so it's very comforting for me."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw8d1_0wAJTUOp00
    Reba McEntire says she's now "10 times more comfortable" acting than singing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

    She said she also feels comfortable returning to TV comedy. McEntire began acting in the 1990 movie, Tremors . Her 2001 sitcom Reba ran for six seasons.

    Since Reba, McEntire starred in the sitcom Malibu Country , the drama Big Sky and TV movie The Hammer , guest starred on Young Sheldon and mentored singers on The Voice .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SXGR_0wAJTUOp00
    Reba McEntire (L) and Melissa Peterman reunite in "Happy's Place." File Photo by Jim Ruymen.

    McEntire said she now feels "ten times more comfortable" in front of the camera than performing music.

    "[it's] more comfortable because you're in a safe space," McEntire said. "We just jelled so well the first week we ever got together, so now I just feel confident and so much more relaxed. I'm at home."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7Br2_0wAJTUOp00
    Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo star in "Happy's Place." Photo courtesy of NBC

    Happy's Place also reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, playing a bartender. Looking back on her first television show, McEntire said her experience also makes her more comfortable on television.

    "I'm older, more mature," McEntire said. "It's 23 years later, and I'm comfortable in my skin and I know what to do now."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbcrP_0wAJTUOp00
    Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire star in "Happy's Place." Photo courtesy of NBC

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Trumphater
    17h ago
    old hick
    Gemini ♊️ _ 620
    22h ago
    I can NOT wait to watch this show tonight.
    View all comments
