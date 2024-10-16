Open in App
    Watch: Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

    By Jessica Inman,

    2 days ago

    Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Blackpink member Jennie performed her latest solo single on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xe65_0w95cwNv00
    Jennie performed her latest single, "Mantra," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

    Host Jimmy Kimmel introduced the K-pop star to roaring applause, telling the audience, "Making her U.S. television debut, her song is called 'Mantra.'"

    The South Korean singer begins her performance by looking into a series of car side mirrors.

    "Pretty girls don't do drama unless we wanna," Jennie sings as she struts across the stage, wearing a tank top, shorts, and over-the-knee boots.

    Several back-up dancers perform around the K-pop sensation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MARyF_0w95cwNv00
    Blackpink attends the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

    Jennie dropped "Mantra," along with the song's music video , Friday -- her first new solo release since her 2023 track "You & Me."

