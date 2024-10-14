Open in App
    Colin Firth's 'Lockerbie' to premiere on Peacock Jan. 2

    By Karen Butler,

    2 days ago

    Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Colin Firth 's five-part, fact-based drama, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth , is set to premiere on Peacock and Sky Atlantic on Jan. 2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VCBL_0w6C35rm00
    Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Jim Swire in the upcoming miniseries "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth." Photo courtesy of Peacock

    The series is based on the true story of how 259 passengers and crew were killed in a terrorist attack when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland 38 minutes after take-off in 1988. Eleven people on the ground also died.

    "In the wake of the disaster and his daughter's death, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the U.K. victims' families, who have united to demand truth and justice," a synopsis said.

    "Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system," the summary added. "As the truth shifts under Jim's feet, his view of the world is left forever changed."

    The cast also includes Catherine McCormack, Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili and Selwa Jghalef.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317QU7_0w6C35rm00
    Colin Firth attends the premiere of the drama "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

    Otto Bathurst is the series' director-executive producer, while David Harrower is its writer-executive producer.

    "The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism that took the lives of 270 innocent people, including both U.S. and U.K. citizens. As the spokesperson for the U.K. victim's families, we have followed Jim Swire's remarkable story for over three decades," executive producer Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant said in a joint statement.

    "It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth's captivating performance as he depicts Jim's life's work on screen. In part a profoundly moving character story of love and loss, this drama is as much an investigative political thriller that shows how an ordinary man with unstoppable determination can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth."

    Firth won an Oscar for his work in The King's Speech . He is also known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Operation Mincemeat, Mamma Mia!, Love Actually, Bridget Jones 's Diary, Shakespeare in Love and Pride and Prejudice .

