Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • UPI News

    Painting bought for $50 at barn sale expected to fetch up to $200,000

    By Ben Hooper,

    2 days ago

    Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A painting bought for $50 at a New York barn sale is headed to auction and expected to fetch up to $200,000 after being identified as a 1912 piece by Canadian artist Emily Carr.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJWkN_0vt0rvwk00
    TODAYshow/X

    New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz said he was at a barn sale in the Hamptons when the painting, which depicts a carved grizzly bear at the top of a totem pole, caught his eye.

    "You could just tell that painting had something special about it besides the fact that it was so legibly signed, which is not often the case with most art that you see," Treibitz told Global News . "So that helped a little, but it definitely had a look and it was definitely very interesting."

    He bought the painting for $50 , and his research soon determined it was a piece called Masset Q.C.I. and was painted in 1912 by Carr.

    The painting is now one of four works by Carr due to be auctioned by the Heffel Gallery next month in Toronto. It is expected to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000.

    "I've found some interesting things in my lifetime," Treibitz said. "This is the most significant find I've ever had."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    'General Hospital' alum Ron Hale dies at 78
    UPI News1 day ago
    California man wins lottery one day after big casino jackpot
    UPI News1 day ago
    ADP: U.S. private payrolls grew by 143,000 in September, beating expectations
    UPI News3 days ago
    Woman strikes out at casino, wins lottery on her way home
    UPI News20 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee5 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Watch: Bear takes up residence in California home's crawlspace
    UPI News19 hours ago
    GM idles a pair of plants in Michigan, Texas due to Helene disruptions
    UPI News21 hours ago
    Angler reels in rare toothy fish from Maryland creek
    UPI News1 day ago
    Border Patrol apprehends 64 Haitian migrants abandoned by their smugglers
    UPI News1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Watch: Escaped circus camel spotted wandering road in France
    UPI News1 day ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    San Diego doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry's death
    UPI News2 days ago
    Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
    UPI News2 days ago
    2 Chinese men living in the U.S. sentenced for defrauding Apple with fake iPhones
    UPI News1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Feds say more charges against NYC Mayor Adams possible, more defendants likely
    UPI News2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
    UPI News2 days ago
    New study finds Antarctica is rapidly greening due to climate change
    UPI News23 hours ago
    WHO approves emergency use of first mpox test
    UPI News23 hours ago
    Watch: Alligator found hiding under parked car in Detroit suburb
    UPI News23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy