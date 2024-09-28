Open in App
    Mark Robinson, candidate for North Carolina governor, hospitalized for burns

    By Allen Cone,

    2 days ago

    Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson , the embattled Republican candidate for governor of North Carolina, was injured at a campaign event Friday night and hospitalized.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDEWa_0vn5if2O00
    North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, July 15, 2024. The city of Milwaukee is hosting the 2024 Republican Convention which will run from July 15th through July 18th. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

    "Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy," Robinson's campaign spokesman, Mike Lonergan, posted on X . "He is in good spirits."

    Robinson was treated for second-degree burns at in Mt. Airy, Lonergan said in a statement .

    Robinson appeared at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mount Airy when he was injured, Lonergan said. Mt. Airy is about 63 miles north of Greensboro.

    "He is in good spirits, appreciates the well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning," Lonergan said Friday night.

    No details of what happened were released.

    Robinson is running against Democratic nominee Josh Stein governor.

    He posted inflammatory comments on a porn website, first reported by CNN.

    Several of his top campaign staffers reigned.

    Voting begins Oct. 17.

