File Photo. Image Credit: Oskar Kadaksoo on Unsplash

A United Airlines passenger hoping to enjoy a tasty little birthday-eve drink at 30,000 feet got an unexpected surprise: supposedly, their seat assignment meant alcohol was very much not on the menu.

At least, that's what a flight attendant told them.

The traveler in question was aboard a four-hour Saturday evening flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when they learned of the supposed restriction. Their offense? Sitting in an emergency exit row—a spot that places additional responsibilities on passengers, should an evacuation become necessary.

There was just one problem. Other United passengers had never heard of such a rule, and several were quick to point out that they themselves had, in actuality, enjoyed alcoholic drinks in those very seats.

Under the username HankHemlock , the passenger shared the encounter in a Reddit post on Nov. 8, describing their frustration at discovering the alleged policy on the eve of their birthday.

Travelers Question the Supposed Alcohol Restriction

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At first, HankHemlock accepted the refusal and accompanying explanation without argument. However, questions lingered in the back of their mind. "I was wondering about this as I was sure I’d previously had a drink in an exit row," they explained. "But I didn’t want to make a scene with the FA," they added, referring to the flight attendant.

Other travelers were baffled. "That’s not a policy," one Redditor countered, "Sounds like you ran into a tyrant that makes up whatever rules they want on the spot."

Another recalled having Baileys in their coffee while sitting in an exit row just the previous week, adding, "so that FA seemed to make their own rule."

A frequent flyer said they'd taken 70 United flights this year and regularly received drinks when seated near an emergency exit. "Almost always get a drink. Definitely not a regulation," the Redditor wrote.

Then came one of the thread's more punny bits of commentary. "That's definitely a FA policy, not FAA," joked one commenter, distinguishing between the decision of an isolated flight attendant (FA) as opposed to regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

To be sure, the FAA does have rules about alcohol aboard aircraft. Airlines cannot serve alcohol to passengers who appear intoxicated; additionally, travelers are prohibited from drinking their own alcohol unless it is served by the airline. However, current federal regulations do not impose a blanket ban on alcohol service in exit rows. Flight attendants do, however, still have authority to refuse service when safety concerns arise.

United Responds After Passenger Files Complaint

In the spirit of flight attendants making judgment calls as needed, some Reddit users wondered whether the flight attendant had simply believed the passenger was already intoxicated. HankHemlock quickly pushed back, insisting they hadn't had a single drink that day.

"I was stone cold sober," they assured.

Another commenter theorized, "Maybe someone else on the exit rows was questionable and so they made their own rule to make it easier for them?"

The passenger responded to the "interesting theory" by saying that a woman in the middle seat had appeared confused about her assigned seat and repeatedly tried to show the flight attendant her boarding pass.

After other travelers encouraged the passenger to contact United, they filed a complaint. The airline eventually responded with 5,000 MileagePlus miles and an apology for how the situation had been communicated, according to an update added to the original post.

It wasn't quite the birthday celebration HankHemlock had envisioned. Still, the unexpected mileage award served as a present in its own right.