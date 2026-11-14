File Photo. Image Credit: santonii on Unsplash

About 50 Alaska Airlines passengers ended up spending the night on emergency cots at a Washington airport after a flight to Seattle ran into trouble on Saturday, Nov. 7. Their unexpected accommodations came courtesy of the American Red Cross and local emergency workers.

The plane, carrying 127 passengers and eight crew members from Dallas-Fort Worth, had diverted to Yakima Air Terminal after severe weather disrupted its approach to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crew initially planned to refuel and continue to Seattle, but a problem with the aircraft's fuel indicator grounded the flight overnight. Passengers were reportedly left without airline-provided hotel rooms or meal vouchers, leaving local organizations to arrange food and shelter.

According to PlaneTrack, independent flight-tracking data shows that Flight 322 descended to approximately 1,075 feet during its approach to Seattle before climbing away and heading east to Yakima, where it landed at 9:18 p.m.

Local Emergency Workers Come to the Rescue

Passengers spent more than two hours aboard the aircraft after landing. By the time they disembarked around 12:15 a.m., the airport's rental car counters had closed. Some travelers found other arrangements, while approximately 50 remained in the terminal overnight.

Yakima Air Terminal Director Christopher Hopkins contacted Tony Miller, director of the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management, to coordinate assistance. Miller enlisted the American Red Cross, whose volunteers arrived with cots, blankets, toiletries, water and baby formula.

As reported by NBC Right Now, Kelsey Smith, who helped organize the Red Cross response, said that volunteers were on their way within 20 minutes of receiving the call around 2 a.m. Horizon Air employees also purchased Taco Bell for the stranded travelers, and emergency managers brought breakfast burritos the following morning.

"This was a time where we could help make people more comfortable when it's not the worst day of their life that they're having," recounted Smith. "We want people to know that we're still there during those times. We're here to support however we need to when we get the call. We do care about them and we want them to be comfortable and taken care of and feel like they're valued. So that's why we do what we do."

Hopkins said the airport had been training for flight diversions since March, and the preparations proved useful during an unusually busy night. He told NBC Right Now that the emergency supplies would remain at the terminal for future incidents.

Why Didn't Alaska Airlines Provide Hotel Rooms?

The lack of hotel accommodations presents an interesting question about airline responsibilities. Local reports said Alaska Airlines treated the disruption as weather-related, although a mechanical issue ultimately prevented the aircraft from departing Yakima that night.

Under Alaska Airlines' Contract of Carriage, passengers stranded overnight at least 100 miles from home because of circumstances within the airline's control qualify for complimentary hotel accommodations, subject to availability. The policy also provides for meals during qualifying delays exceeding three hours.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) identifies aircraft maintenance and fueling problems as examples of delays generally considered within an airline's control. Alaska has committed to covering hotels, ground transportation and meals for qualifying disruptions, although it remains unclear how the airline classified the separate problems affecting Flight 322.

A maintenance team traveled from Seattle to inspect the aircraft Sunday morning, and the plane finally departed Yakima at 2:02 p.m., according to Elkhorn Media Group. The passengers' stay had stretched to nearly 17 hours, and Yakima's emergency crews had put their diversion training to work on a scale they surely could not have anticipated.