File Photo. Image Credit: Harm van de Ven on Unsplash

Just before an early-morning flight out of New York's JFK Airport, a traveler purchased a book to enjoy during the journey ahead. In addition to some reading material, however, they also received an unpleasant surprise after checking the receipt. Alongside the usual sales tax was an additional fee supposedly intended to help airport employees—even though the customer had used a self-checkout machine.

The purchase took place at Bryant Park Market, a Hudson-operated store inside Terminal 5. The book cost $21.99. The shopper expected to pay a little extra in taxes. Instead, the receipt revealed a separate 3% charge for employee benefits and retention.

The additional fee amounted to 66 cents. Sales tax was then calculated on the combined amount, bringing the final bill to $24.66. The traveler was particularly irritated that the store had added an employee-related charge to a transaction they completed themselves.

On Oct. 31, the customer shared the receipt on Reddit under the username alternativo-, where the post attracted criticism of airport retailers and their pricing practices. It also added fuel to the broader tipping debate going on in the U.S., as the post was shared to the r/EndTipping community, making the situation quite timeless even though the rule allowing it has actually been in place since January 2025.

Airport Customer Questions Fee at Self-Checkout

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"I just wanted to buy a book before my 6am flight," mourned alternativo-. "And naturally they tax on top of the added fee as well!."

Their reading material of choice was The Gales of November: The Untold Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald by John U. Bacon. The receipt identified an additional 3% surcharge for "employee and retention programs and is not a gratuity."

Many Redditors were still not won over. Several questioned why a customer should pay an employee-related fee when no cashier had handled the transaction. Others objected to seeing an extra charge appear separately from the advertised price.

"Hope you returned it" and " I would have returned it" were common mantras, accompanied by additional suggestions like charging the vendor an inconvenience fee. Another argued that businesses should incorporate such expenses into their regular prices.

The original poster later replied that they had learned their lesson and would purchase books earlier in future trips rather than wait until reaching New York.

The incident also attracted attention from Fox News, which contacted Hudson about the surcharge. The retailer referred questions to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency responsible for setting airport concession pricing rules.

Why Airport Stores Are Allowed to Add the Fee

The Port Authority approved the charge in December 2024 as part of changes to its airport retail pricing policies. Under the agency's official pricing rules, businesses can add an employee benefits and retention fee of up to 3% to purchases before taxes. The change accompanied higher minimum-wage requirements for airport workers. Retailers were also permitted to raise merchandise prices to as much as 15% above comparable prices outside the airport, an increase from the previous 10% ceiling.

The JFK shopper is hardly the first to encounter this kind of fee. Back in April 2026, consumer watchdog Truth in Advertising investigated a similar surcharge at a Jamba Juice location inside the airport. The group also raised concerns about whether travelers were being told about these extra costs before reaching the checkout.

There's also some uncertainty about how retailers use the money collected through these fees. In a July interview with Inc., Truth in Advertising legal director Laura Smith explained that the Port Authority doesn't require businesses to prove that the full amount collected is actually passed along to employees.

The 66-cent charge on the JFK shopper's receipt falls within the Port Authority's permitted limit. Whether the fee was clearly disclosed before checkout is a separate issue, and one that consumer advocates have already raised with the agency.

Have you encountered similar charges such as these? What would you do if you were in the traveler's position?