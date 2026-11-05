No REAL ID? These TSA-Approved Alternatives Could Save Your Holiday Travel Plans

Image Credit: Transportation Security Administration - TSA on Facebook

The holidays are fast approaching, and millions of Americans are preparing to head to airports for the holiday. Anyone who still has not upgraded their driver's license to a REAL ID may wonder whether they'll be allowed through security, or are there alternate routes available to them still.

Fortunately, travelers do indeed have more options than they might realize. A passport, military identification, or even certain cards already sitting in someone's wallet could be enough to get them through the checkpoint.

Since May 7, 2025, domestic airline passengers 18 and older have needed a REAL ID-compliant license or another TSA-approved document to pass through security. In February 2026, the agency began charging $45 for an additional identity-verification process available to travelers without acceptable identification.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), several alternative documents remain acceptable at airport checkpoints, including some that travelers might not ordinarily think to bring on a flight.

Here are your options when REAL ID is not always an option, and what to expect when pursuing those alternate routes of identification.

What Identification Does TSA Accept?

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A U.S. passport remains among the easiest alternatives, and a passport card works for domestic flights, too. Travelers can also present DHS Trusted Traveler cards issued through Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, or FAST, as outlined by the TSA.

The TSA's official list of accepted identification includes: military IDs, permanent resident cards, federally recognized tribal photo IDs, and Veteran Health Identification Cards. Additional qualifying documentation includes certain employment-related federal credentials and state-issued enhanced driver's licenses.

Travelers also have another option worth being aware of. The TSA currently accepts eligible documents for up to two years after their expiration date. Temporary paper driver's licenses, however, are not accepted as identification at security checkpoints.

Children younger than 18 generally don't need to present identification for domestic flights, although airlines may have additional requirements for unaccompanied minors.

Travelers should check their documents before leaving their home, since an ordinary driver's license that isn't REAL ID-compliant no longer qualifies on its own.

Travelers Without Acceptable ID Face a $45 Fee

On Feb. 1, 2026, the TSA introduced ConfirmID, a process designed to help travelers who arrive without an acceptable form of identification. Passengers can pay $45 to have the agency attempt to verify their identity through an additional screening procedure.

The fee covers a 10-day travel period, but successful verification isn't guaranteed. In its announcement of the program, TSA warned that travelers using ConfirmID should expect delays and could still be denied entry to the security checkpoint.

Passengers can pay through the federal government's Pay.gov portal before arriving at the airport. TSA recommends paying in advance, keeping the confirmation receipt, and allowing additional time for identity verification.

Thanksgiving is falling on Nov. 26 this year, so travelers still have time to check their identification before heading to the airport. A valid alternative, or even certain recently expired documents, could spare them an extra expense and an unwelcome delay at security.