Fantasy Lights Kickoff Celebration at Spanaway Park

Pierce County Parks & Recreation will host the first Fantasy Lights Kickoff Celebration on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from 4:30–8:00 p.m. at Spanaway Park. The event will feature selfies with Santa, snow machines, food trucks, and the lighting of a big LED tree, followed by an optional Fantasy Lights walk for $5 per person. For more details, to buy walk tickets, and to reserve free parking, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/FL-Kickoff.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pierce County Parks & Recreation