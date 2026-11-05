📅 Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Plaza

A Veterans Day Celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 11:00–11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cirque Park, 7250 Cirque Drive West, University Place, WA 98466.

Members of the City of University Place Council may be present, but this is not a City Council meeting. No official Council business will be conducted, and no action will be taken.

If you’d like to honor veterans and join the community, just head to Veterans Memorial Plaza at the listed time. No special registration or steps are mentioned—just show up.