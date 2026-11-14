📅 LEGO engineering workshop for kids ages 6+

Bring the kids to University Park Public Library for a hands-on LEGO workshop:

What: Elementary Explorers: LEGO Carousel Swings with Bricks 4 Kidz

Elementary Explorers: When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Library Community Room, 8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 200, University Park, TX 75205

Who: Kids ages 6 and up

Kids will use LEGO Technic bricks and gears to build a motorized carousel swing, then take turns spinning it to see the swings fly while learning about centrifugal force, momentum, and inertia.

This is a ticketed event. Please pick up a ticket at the library’s front desk starting at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the program.