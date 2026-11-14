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University Park
📅 Kids 6+ LEGO carousel workshop at UP Library Nov. 18
12 days ago
📅 LEGO engineering workshop for kids ages 6+
Bring the kids to University Park Public Library for a hands-on LEGO workshop:
- What: Elementary Explorers: LEGO Carousel Swings with Bricks 4 Kidz
- When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Library Community Room, 8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 200, University Park, TX 75205
- Who: Kids ages 6 and up
Kids will use LEGO Technic bricks and gears to build a motorized carousel swing, then take turns spinning it to see the swings fly while learning about centrifugal force, momentum, and inertia.
This is a ticketed event. Please pick up a ticket at the library’s front desk starting at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the program.
More Info: Calendar • Elementary Explorers: LEGO Carousel Swi...
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