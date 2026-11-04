📅 Kids LEGO carousel engineering workshop on Nov. 18

📅 LEGO engineering workshop for kids at the library

Kids ages 6 and up can join a hands-on LEGO workshop at the University Park Public Library Community Room, 8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 200, University Park, TX 75205.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: This is a ticketed event. Please pick up a ticket from the library’s front desk starting at 3:30 p.m.

In this guided session with Bricks 4 Kidz, kids will use LEGO Technic bricks and gears to build a motorized carousel swing, then take turns spinning their creations. They’ll explore simple engineering ideas like centrifugal force, momentum, and inertia through play.

Great option for an after-school activity if your child likes LEGO or science.