📅 Veterans Day observance in University Park on Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day observance in University Park

Join your neighbors on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 11 a.m. for the 2026 Veteran's Day Observance in University Park, MD 20782.

The Town will remember and honor nearly 200 residents who have served in the U.S. military over the last 80+ years.

The celebration will be held at Veterans Memorial Park (at the intersections of Wells Parkway, Clagett Road, and Eversfield Drive).

Mayor Morrissey will lead the observance, joined by honored guests from the College Park Rotary Club and the Northwestern High School Color Guard.

Light refreshments will be provided by UPCA. All are welcome to attend.