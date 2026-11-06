🏛️ University Park traffic forum, leaf pickup, and fall recap

🏛️ University Park forum on traffic, leaf pickup, and fall events

Public Forum on Traffic & Public Safety

The Town of University Park will hold a Public Forum on Traffic and Public Safety on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 4413 Tuckerman Street.

Doors and registration open: 9:45 a.m.

Hosts: Mayor Laurie Morrissey and the Town Council

Mayor and the Topic: Traffic safety throughout University Park

The morning will start with short talks from Councilmembers. They will share background on current traffic and public safety issues and explain proposals the Town is considering.

After the presentations, residents will have a chance to speak:

Public comment starts: 10:30 a.m.

Anyone attending may register to speak

Each speaker gets 2 minutes

Town staff will not answer questions during the forum

All comments and questions will be written down

A full Q&A will be posted on the Town website after the event

A presentation will run during the forum so people can follow along. Light refreshments—donuts, coffee, and tea—will be available. Because parking is limited, the Town strongly encourages residents to walk instead of drive.

Leaf Collection for Wards 1–3

The first round of leaf collection for Wards 1–3 will begin Monday (the newsletter is dated November 6, 2026).

Residents in Wards 1–3 should:

Rake leaves to the curb in neat piles

Keep piles free of sticks, branches, trash, and other debris

Do not put leaves in the street or near storm drains

put leaves in the street or near Make sure piles do not block sidewalks, driveways, or roadways

Keep leaves separate from other yard waste

The Town asks residents to plan ahead. Once the collection crew has passed a street, they cannot return during this round. Another round of leaf collection is planned later in the winter for any remaining leaves.

Thank You for a “Spooktacular” Fall

The newsletter thanks the community for a fun fall season, including the Chili Cook Off, Halloween parade, Thriller dance, neighborhood block parties, and all the candy shared around town.

It offers special thanks to everyone who participated, volunteered, organized, hosted, handed out candy, danced, cooked, cheered, and helped bring neighbors together, especially the UPCA and community members who gave their time and energy. The message closes by saying that the people who show up, pitch in, and make room for fun are what make University Park a special place to live.