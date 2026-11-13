University, MS is buzzing with campus hiring right now, especially in roles that shape students’ learning and support. Here are a few standout openings at The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) worth a look.

Employer: University of Mississippi – Center for the Study of Southern Culture / SouthDocs

University of Mississippi – Center for the Study of Southern Culture / SouthDocs Location: University, MS

Type: Full-time, 9-month, non-tenure track

Salary: Not listed

Teach a 2+2 course load while creating your own documentary projects in film, photography, audio, oral history, or mixed media. This role is ideal if you have an MFA, experience teaching lens-based or audio storytelling, and want to mentor students while doing community-engaged, ethical documentary work about the U.S. South.

Employer: University of Mississippi – Department of Mathematics

University of Mississippi – Department of Mathematics Location: University, MS

Type: Full-time, 12-month, tenured administrative faculty

Rank: Associate Professor or Professor (Full Professor preferred)

Associate Professor or Professor (Full Professor preferred) Salary: Competitive, with administrative stipend (exact amount not listed)

Priority review date: January 19, 2027

Lead a 37-faculty math department that offers BA, BS, MA, MS, and PhD degrees while teaching one course per semester and staying active in research. Great fit if you have a PhD in Mathematics or related field, a record for tenured Associate/Full Professor, and experience guiding curriculum, budgets, faculty development, and graduate mentorship at an R1-level institution.

Employer: University of Mississippi – Office of Global Engagement (International Engagement and Success Office)

University of Mississippi – Office of Global Engagement (International Engagement and Success Office) Location: University, MS

Type: Full-time

Budgeted salary: $45,000/year

Compensation range listed: $42,640 – $63,980.80

Support international students and scholars from pre-arrival through post-graduation, plan programs, and coordinate with campus offices and global partners. This is a good entry point if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong attention to detail, and a heart for cross-cultural support and community-building.

If any of these sound like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your materials ready before the priority dates sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.