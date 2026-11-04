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🛒 University Heights Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
University Heights has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from entry-level to store leadership. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Store Manager – Bench (Full-Time)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 13934 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44118
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $49,996.96 – $62,543.52 per year + quarterly bonus potential
Run the whole store and lead a team focused on friendly, fast service. This role comes with solid benefits (PTO, retirement match, stock purchase plan, tuition help) and bonus opportunities when you hit performance goals.
Produce Team Member (Part-Time)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: University Heights, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.75 – $25.40 per hour, based on experience
Great fit if you like staying busy and working around fresh food. You’ll stock and rotate produce, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers—plus get access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits,” store discounts, and possible pay bump after 90 days.
Retail Team Lead / Shift Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio
- Location: University Heights, OH
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $16.30 per hour
Step into leadership while supporting a mission-driven nonprofit. You’ll help run the store, lead the team on your shift, handle donations and cash, and enjoy perks like bonuses, Daily Pay, strong PTO, retirement match, and low-cost health benefits for full-time staff.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more roles nearby that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.