🛒 University Heights Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

University Heights has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from entry-level to store leadership. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 13934 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44118

Type: Full-time

Pay: $49,996.96 – $62,543.52 per year + quarterly bonus potential

Run the whole store and lead a team focused on friendly, fast service. This role comes with solid benefits (PTO, retirement match, stock purchase plan, tuition help) and bonus opportunities when you hit performance goals.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: University Heights, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.75 – $25.40 per hour, based on experience

Great fit if you like staying busy and working around fresh food. You’ll stock and rotate produce, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers—plus get access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits,” store discounts, and possible pay bump after 90 days.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio

Location: University Heights, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $16.30 per hour

Step into leadership while supporting a mission-driven nonprofit. You’ll help run the store, lead the team on your shift, handle donations and cash, and enjoy perks like bonuses, Daily Pay, strong PTO, retirement match, and low-cost health benefits for full-time staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more roles nearby that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.