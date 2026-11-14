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University City
STEAM Expo Draws Over 820 Attendees
11 days ago
The School District of University City reports that this year’s STEAM Expo was its largest yet, with more than 820 attendees, over 50 interactive exhibits, over $500 raised in pop-up sales, and strong Goodwill donation collections. The district credits community support for the record turnout and fundraising to benefit students.
This content is adapted from materials provided by School District of University City
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