📅 Holiday tree lighting at Universal City Hall

Universal City is hosting its annual Tree Lighting on Tuesday, December 1, from 6–8 p.m. at City Hall, 2150 Universal City Boulevard.

Mrs. U.C. Christmas, who created the event, will be there along with Santa and a live reindeer. You can enjoy donated food and drinks, plus the popular s'mores station.

There will be fun activities for kids, including a Winter Wishes letter-writing station.

It’s a simple, feel-good way to kick off the holiday season and enjoy the community spirit that makes Universal City special.