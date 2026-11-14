📅 Holiday tree lighting at Universal City Hall

Kick off the season with a cozy community night in Universal City.

Join Mrs. U.C. Christmas, Santa, and a live reindeer on Tuesday, December 1, 6–8 p.m. at City Hall, 2150 Universal City Boulevard.

You’ll find:

Donated and delicious food and drinks to sample

to sample The popular s'mores station

Fun kids’ activities, including a Winter Wishes letter-writing station

It’s a relaxed, feel-good way to celebrate the holidays and enjoy what makes U.C. special. Just show up during event hours and enjoy the festivities.