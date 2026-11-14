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Universal City
📅 Universal City tree lighting with Santa & s’mores
4 days ago
📅 Holiday tree lighting at Universal City Hall
Kick off the season with a cozy community night in Universal City.
Join Mrs. U.C. Christmas, Santa, and a live reindeer on Tuesday, December 1, 6–8 p.m. at City Hall, 2150 Universal City Boulevard.
You’ll find:
- Donated and delicious food and drinks to sample
- The popular s'mores station
- Fun kids’ activities, including a Winter Wishes letter-writing station
It’s a relaxed, feel-good way to celebrate the holidays and enjoy what makes U.C. special. Just show up during event hours and enjoy the festivities.
More Info: Tree Lighting Time in U.C. • City of Universal Cit...
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