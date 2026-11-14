

In 2015, Reza Amirisefat made a life-altering journey from Iran to the United States, bringing with him not just his belongings, but a wealth of experience in structural engineering and a passion for design. Three years later, in the vibrant city of Seattle, he founded UNIQUE Home Construction, LLC, a business that would blend his technical expertise with a heartfelt approach to home remodeling. Reza's vision was clear: every home, like every person, has its own story. The name "UNIQUE" is not just a branding choice; it reflects a deep-seated belief that no two homes—or clients—are alike. This philosophy is woven into the very fabric of the company, guiding every project from conception to completion with a personal touch that treats each home as if it were their own.





At the heart of UNIQUE Home Construction is a commitment to turning remodeling into a collaborative journey. Reza and his team focus on building strong relationships with clients, emphasizing education and communication throughout the process. This approach often involves using 3D design tools, a technological bridge that helps homeowners visualize their transformed spaces before a single nail is driven. It's not just about making changes; it's about helping clients see possibilities they never imagined. One of UNIQUE's standout offerings is full home remodeling, with an emphasis on kitchens, bathrooms, and layout transformations. These are not merely renovations; they are reinventions of living spaces that reflect the unique personalities and needs of each client. The result is an environment that feels both fresh and familiar, a perfect balance of innovation and comfort.





A memorable story that captures the essence of UNIQUE's dedication involves a client who had experienced a less-than-ideal interaction with another contractor. With the holiday season approaching, this client needed urgent flooring repairs before a family departure. Reza and his team worked tirelessly, even late into the night, to ensure the repairs were completed on time. This act of commitment exemplifies the company's ethos: taking care of clients' homes with the same dedication they would their own, fostering trust and reliability in every interaction. The showroom at UNIQUE Home Construction is a testament to their design-forward approach. Bold, deep-red walls emblazoned with the UNIQUE branding contrast with the sleek, modern interiors displayed within—a modern kitchen and bright, airy living spaces serve as canvases for potential clients to imagine their own homes transformed. These visual showcases are more than aesthetic statements; they are invitations to dream.



We invite you to visit our showroom and experience firsthand the spaces we can create for you.



Reza's journey from Iran to Seattle is not just a geographical one, but a narrative of bridging cultures and ideas. His background in structural engineering provides a solid foundation for the intricate work of home transformation, while his personal journey imbues the business with a sense of empathy and understanding. It’s this human element that forms the core of UNIQUE's operations, creating spaces that are not only functional but also deeply personal. UNIQUE Home Construction stands out in a crowded market because it prioritizes relationships over transactions. Reza’s philosophy is simple yet profound: "Homes are personal spaces; they should reflect the people who live in them." This belief translates into a remodeling experience that is as much about listening to the clients as it is about executing the design. Clients are not just customers; they are partners in the creative process.



Looking ahead, UNIQUE Home Construction continues to carve out a niche in Seattle's remodeling industry by staying true to its founding principles. The company’s success is not measured by the number of projects completed but by the satisfaction and trust of its clients. As Reza reflects on the journey, it's clear that the true reward lies in seeing a client’s eyes light up at the sight of their newly transformed home. In a world where service can often feel impersonal, UNIQUE Home Construction offers a refreshing reminder that at the heart of every home renovation is a story waiting to be told, one that Reza and his team are honored to help craft.





UNIQUE Home Construction, LLC

📍 5701 6th Ave S, STE 226, Seattle, WA 98108

📆 Founded: 2018

👤 Owner: Reza Amirisefat

✨ What Makes It Different: Personalized remodeling with a focus on client relationships and 3D design visualization