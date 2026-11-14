Uniontown has some solid full-time retail and customer service roles right now, with big-name employers hiring and offering room to grow.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Uniontown, PA 15401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role helping members feel welcome, checking people in, giving tours, and keeping the gym clean and friendly. Good fit if you’re upbeat, like fitness, and want a job where you’re on your feet and talking to people all day.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Uniontown, PA

Type: Full-time (Closing shifts)

Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by experience and location (not fully listed)

Customer-facing role helping shoppers find plumbing and home improvement items, stocking shelves, and learning basic trade skills. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2019

Location: 355 Walmart Dr, Uniontown, PA 15401

Type: Full-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Work in the fashion/apparel area, helping customers, organizing clothing, and keeping the department looking good. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and free education programs (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.