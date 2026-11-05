🏥 Uniontown, PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Uniontown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from high‑tech cancer care to hands‑on patient support. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Location: Uniontown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (faculty appointment; pay based on experience)

High‑level physics role in an ACRO-accredited radiation oncology center with Varian Clinac iX, Eclipse TPS, and plans for a new TrueBeam. Ideal if you have an M.S. or Ph.D. in (Medical) Physics, are board certified/eligible, and want to join a 40+ physicist network with strong academic and community cancer care ties.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Uniontown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

SNF-based SLP role focused on helping residents regain and keep their communication and swallowing skills. Comes with daily or weekly pay options, generous PTO and benefits, 401(k), and free CEUs, plus a family‑style, team-focused setting.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Uniontown Hospital

Location: Uniontown, PA

Type: Part-time / Flex (0 scheduled hours, varied shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hospital role moving patients, supplies, and specimens between units. Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle lots of walking and pushing equipment, and can get BLS within 30 days; prior customer service or clinical experience is a plus.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Uniontown open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.