🐶 Gentle Uniontown Dogs Hoping for a Loving Home

Two wonderful dogs in Uniontown, PA are waiting at Fayette Friends of Animals for someone to bring them home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (just under 1 year)

Young (just under 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Weight: About 38 lbs

About 38 lbs Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Fayette Friends of Animals

Phone: (724) 245-7815

Bruno has the serious little face of a dog who looks like he has important business to discuss, but he’s still a young pup with lots of life ahead of him. At a nice medium size, he’s a great choice if you want a dog who isn’t too big or too small. His soulful eyes and unforgettable face make him stand out in the kennel.

If you’re looking for a medium-sized sidekick with a one-of-a-kind look, Bruno would love the chance to win you over.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Weight: About 24 lbs

About 24 lbs Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Fayette Friends of Animals

Phone: (724) 245-7815

Snowball looks like he’s gently asking if you might have room for one more in your home. At 5 years old and 24 pounds, he’s a great pick if you want a smaller companion. His soft white coat, cute brown-and-black markings, and very expressive eyes make him easy to fall for.

He’s ready for someone to show him that “home” is forever.

👉 Meet Snowball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Uniontown, PA, consider calling Fayette Friends of Animals at (724) 245-7815 to ask about Bruno or Snowball, or visit their online listings to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.