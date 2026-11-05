🏥 Uniontown, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Uniontown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to local community spots. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay in care work close to home.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Uniontown / Green, OH (may also travel to Stow and Akron Physicians Office )

(may also travel to and ) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7–4 or 8–5)

Pay: $23.25 – $33.50/hour

Work in an outpatient endocrine clinic helping patients manage diabetes, thyroid issues, and more. You’ll provide hands-on nursing care under an RN/physician, do assessments, give meds, perform basic labs, and educate patients and families.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Uniontown, OH (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window expected to close: 01/03/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations while counseling patients, verifying prescriptions, and giving vaccines. Good fit if you want a community-facing role with steady hours, strong pay, and a full benefits package.

Employer: YMCA of Central Stark County

Location: Uniontown, OH

Type: Part-time (weekends & weekday evenings)

Pay: Starting at $11.30/hour

Support members in the Wellness Center, keep equipment safe and clean, and help people of all ages work toward their fitness goals. Part-time staff get a free Y membership and discounts on child care and most programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.