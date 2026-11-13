Uniondale’s legal market is busy right now, especially for experienced attorneys and skilled paralegals. If you’ve been thinking about a move on Long Island, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (plaintiff personal injury firm)

Jobot (plaintiff personal injury firm) Location: Uniondale, NY (serving NYC & Long Island)

(serving NYC & Long Island) Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 per year (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Type: Full-time

Handle complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases with real courtroom exposure and ownership of files. You’ll join a respected plaintiff firm with strong support, high-value cases, and long-term growth potential.

Employer: Jobot (for a premier NY law firm)

Jobot (for a premier NY law firm) Location: Uniondale, NY (Central Long Island office)

(Central Long Island office) Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in-office (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Join a growing trusts & estates team handling estate and trust administration from start to finish. This role offers a solid salary, excellent benefits, Summer Fridays, and growth if you have strong T&E administration experience.

Employer: Jobot (for a midsize Long Island firm)

Jobot (for a midsize Long Island firm) Location: Uniondale, NY | Hybrid – 3 days in office / 2 remote

| Salary: $160,000 – $240,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Work on sophisticated corporate transactions—M&A, financings, private placements, and more—at a midsize firm with direct partner access and meaningful client contact. Good fit if you want high-level work without a traditional BigLaw environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good roles like this in Uniondale don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.