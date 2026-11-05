🛒 Uniondale, NY Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Uniondale has some solid retail and customer service roles open, with big-name employers and steady hours. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Uniondale, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $21.50 per hour

Help customers at the pharmacy counter, ring up sales, and support the pharmacist with filling prescriptions and handling patient info. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and detailed, behind-the-counter work, with a clear path to PTCB certification and ongoing training.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Uniondale, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19 – $23.50 per hour

Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, training programs

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Great if you already have 1+ year of retail leadership or key holder experience and want management-style duties with flexible hours.

Employer: Walmart #2583

Location: 1123 Jerusalem Ave, Uniondale, NY 11553

Type: Part-time

Shifts: Opening, Morning

Pay: $17.50 – $30.50 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

Pick and pack online grocery and general merchandise orders, make smart product substitutions, and get everything ready for pickup. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart’s Live Better U program, which can cover school tuition and books.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail schedules and needs change fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.