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🏥 Union Springs AL Healthcare Jobs – Several Roles Now Hiring
Union Springs has a few solid healthcare openings right now, from clinic support to imaging and dialysis care. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, all with steady hours and clear requirements.
MEDICAL ASSISTANT - BC PERFECT KIDS
- Employer: East Alabama Health / East Alabama Medical Center
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a pediatric clinic with both hands-on patient care and front-desk style tasks like prepping charts and keeping records organized. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and some medical terminology or CNA/MA training and want steady hours with on-the-job orientation.
RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGIST - BC RADIOLOGY
- Employer: East Alabama Medical Center
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- Type: Per diem, varied shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Work across different imaging types, from basic X-rays to CT and mobile studies, plus some light clerical work like scheduling and filing. You’ll need BLS, and being a grad of an AMA-accredited radiology program and ARRT eligible/registered is preferred—nice option if you want flexible, as-needed shifts.
Outpatient Registered Nurse - RN
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based dialysis RN role where you manage treatments, meds, and patient education for people with kidney disease. You’ll need to be a licensed RN, have CPR/BLS, and be ready for a very hands-on job with lifting, standing, and some leadership of techs once you’re trained.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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