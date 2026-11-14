Union’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new facilities and rehab centers adding staff. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there are several solid options right here in town.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) Location: 315 Thompson Blvd, Union, SC

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts, early mornings, Sundays off , no nights)

(four 10-hour shifts, early mornings, , no nights) Pay: $31.00–$44.20/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Nonprofit dialysis clinic with a lower patient ratio, 12-week paid training, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match), and no overnight shifts. Great fit if you want to build long-term patient relationships and you’re open to learning dialysis (new grads welcome).

Employer: Union Post Acute

Location: Union, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $40–$56/hour

Long-term care and rehab community with flexible scheduling and a close-knit feel. Ideal if you want steady hours, strong hourly pay, and the chance to work with residents on mobility and independence; new grads are welcome.

Employer: Union Post Acute

Location: Union, SC

Type: PRN / as needed

Pay: $52/hour

Great option if you want maximum flexibility and top hourly pay while working in the same supportive rehab setting. You’ll step in as needed to evaluate and treat residents and support the therapy team.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Location: Union Medical Center, Union, SC

Type: Full-time, weekend-focused

Pay/Bonus: Sign-on bonus: $5,000 (new grads) or $15,000 (experienced RNs); relocation bonus, NCLEX reimbursement, and student loan help available to eligible applicants

Work in a new, state-of-the-art acute care hospital with a 12-bed ED that sees a wide mix of cases. Open to new and experienced RNs, with strong support, modern facilities, and extra incentives if you’re ready to commit to weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Your next step in healthcare might be right here in Union.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.