Union is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for people who like running teams and daily operations. If you’ve managed people, budgets, or complex projects, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Harmony Health Group

Harmony Health Group Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee facilities, maintenance, techs, janitorial, and kitchen teams for a behavioral health organization. This role is ideal if you like big-picture operations, compliance, safety, and mentoring staff while managing budgets and performance.

Employer: Wilco Development & Construction

Wilco Development & Construction Location: Northern NJ (Union-based role)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day construction on mixed-use and multi-family projects, managing subcontractors, schedules, and safety. Great fit if you have construction management experience and want to own the job site from start to finish.

Employer: Spencer Savings Bank

Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life insurance, vacation, holidays, tuition reimbursement

Run the branch’s daily operations, sales process, and customer experience while also doing community outreach and business development. Good for experienced bank managers who enjoy coaching staff, hitting sales goals, and being active in the local community.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Union leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.