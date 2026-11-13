Union’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and national brands hiring right in town. If you’re in patient care or pharmacy, there are some solid full-time roles open now.

Employer: Atlantic Health (Atlantic Medical Group)

Atlantic Health (Atlantic Medical Group) Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time, Ambulatory, Day shift (9am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role in an internal medicine practice, Monday–Friday hours. You’ll handle assessments, triage calls, patient teaching, Epic documentation, and help close care gaps, with a large health system and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, tuition help, childcare support).

Employer: Atlantic Health (AHS Investment Corporation)

Atlantic Health (AHS Investment Corporation) Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based ultrasound role doing general, vascular, and OB/GYN studies and assisting with US-guided biopsies. Requires RDMS, BLS, and a CAAHEP-accredited program, with access to state-of-the-art imaging, Epic/Sectra, and the same broad Atlantic Health Total Rewards benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $60.00–$76.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Application window: Anticipated close 01/01/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations in a busy retail setting: verify and dispense prescriptions, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support techs. Comes with strong pay, potential bonus, and a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare roles in Union tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.