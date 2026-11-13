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🏭 Union, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Union’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like physical work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options if you want to stay local and earn a reliable paycheck.
Production Machine Operator – Frozen Foods
- Employer: Deep Foods
- Location: Union, NJ (in-person, 1090 Springfield Rd)
- Salary: From $15.92/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st and 2nd shift
Run and monitor industrial machines that make frozen food products, help with packaging, and keep the line moving safely. Good fit if you have machine or factory experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more. Apply in person; they ask for no calls or agencies.
Field Service Technician – Local Travel
- Employer: Jobot (hiring for a leading manufacturer)
- Location: Based in Union, NJ (about 90% local travel)
- Salary: $25 – $40/hour, depending on experience
- Type: Full-time
If you like being on the road and fixing equipment, this role has you doing installs, repairs, and troubleshooting for customers. You’ll use electrical and mechanical skills, read manuals and work orders, and build long-term customer relationships, with strong hourly pay and full benefits.
Warehouse Associate – Wash Load Capacity Specialist
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Union, NJ 07083
- Salary: $21.25 – $26.55/hour (base estimate)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Support the rental laundry operation by sorting and weighing bags of uniforms, mats, and towels, then sending them to the washroom. This is a fast-paced, on-your-feet job with lifting, steady hours, and strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.