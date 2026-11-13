Union’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like physical work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options if you want to stay local and earn a reliable paycheck.

Employer: Deep Foods

Deep Foods Location: Union, NJ (in-person, 1090 Springfield Rd)

(in-person, 1090 Springfield Rd) Salary: From $15.92/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st and 2nd shift

Run and monitor industrial machines that make frozen food products, help with packaging, and keep the line moving safely. Good fit if you have machine or factory experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more. Apply in person; they ask for no calls or agencies.

Employer: Jobot (hiring for a leading manufacturer)

(hiring for a leading manufacturer) Location: Based in Union, NJ (about 90% local travel )

Based in (about ) Salary: $25 – $40/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time

If you like being on the road and fixing equipment, this role has you doing installs, repairs, and troubleshooting for customers. You’ll use electrical and mechanical skills, read manuals and work orders, and build long-term customer relationships, with strong hourly pay and full benefits.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Union, NJ 07083

Salary: $21.25 – $26.55/hour (base estimate)

(base estimate) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Support the rental laundry operation by sorting and weighing bags of uniforms, mats, and towels, then sending them to the washroom. This is a fast-paced, on-your-feet job with lifting, steady hours, and strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.