Union’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, real estate, and advisory firms are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: ConnectOne Bank

ConnectOne Bank Location: Union, NJ (hybrid potential depending on role)

(hybrid potential depending on role) Salary: $95,000–$115,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads the insurance team for mortgage and loan accounts, making sure hazard, flood, and PMI coverage is correct and up to date. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in flood/hazard insurance, know banking regs, and want strong benefits from a growing commercial bank.

Employer: Reuel Field & Associates (affiliated with PFS Investments Inc.)

(affiliated with PFS Investments Inc.) Location: Union, NJ | Hybrid

| Hybrid Salary: $79,000–$95,300/year (commission-based estimate)

Type: Independent contractor, commission-based

Perfect if you’re already Series 6 & 63 licensed and want to build your own book of business with mutual funds, IRAs, annuities, and retirement plans. No team-building requirement—this is for advisors who want to focus on personal production and long-term client relationships.

Employer: Waterford Real Estate Management

Location: Union, NJ

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Type: Full-time

Join a 50+ year real estate management company handling day-to-day accounting for a growing portfolio of multifamily and retail units. You’ll manage AP/AR, bank recs, payroll support, and financial reports—ideal if you have 2+ years bookkeeping and property management experience.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk to them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.