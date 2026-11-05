🏥 Union, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Union’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks building their careers. Here are a few flexible roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Union, NJ (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month for 20–100 visits, per listing)

You’ll visit adult and geriatric patients where they live (homes or skilled nursing facilities) and complete detailed health assessments that can last up to an hour. This role is appealing if you want very flexible scheduling (7 days a week, 8am–7pm), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and the option to move into a full-time role later.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Location: Based in Union, NJ (traveling role)

Based in (traveling role) Type: Part-time (Tuesdays only)

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you already have 2–3 years of dental assisting and 1–2 years of oral surgery experience and want a steady, one-day-a-week role. You’ll assist during oral surgery procedures, prep and sterilize rooms and instruments, and help with patient education and records in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. NJ X-ray training proof is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.