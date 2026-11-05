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Union
🛒 Union, NJ Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Union’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and leading teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Union, NJ.
Store Manager in Training (Bench)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: Union, NJ (2485 Rte 22 W)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential
This role trains you to run your own Dollar Tree store—hiring and coaching staff, keeping the store looking sharp, and driving sales. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan) and room to grow into full store leadership.
Relationship Banker II – Kean (40 hours), Bilingual Spanish Preferred
- Employer: TD (TD Bank)
- Location: Union, NJ
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.75 – $34.00/hour
Help customers with everyday banking and long-term financial goals while building lasting relationships. Great fit if you have sales or banking experience, like consultative conversations, and want strong training, career development, and a full benefits package.
Automotive Assistant & Service Managers
- Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices
- Location: Union, NJ area (posting notes Basking Ridge & nearby centers)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive weekly pay with weekly incentive compensation (exact range not listed)
Lead customer service and shop operations at busy tire and auto service centers—scheduling techs, managing workflow, and helping customers choose tires and repairs. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and open interviews 7 days a week.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Union employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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