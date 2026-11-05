🛒 Union, NJ Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Union’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and leading teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Union, NJ.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Union, NJ (2485 Rte 22 W)

(2485 Rte 22 W) Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28/year + quarterly bonus potential

This role trains you to run your own Dollar Tree store—hiring and coaching staff, keeping the store looking sharp, and driving sales. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan) and room to grow into full store leadership.

Employer: TD (TD Bank)

(TD Bank) Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $24.75 – $34.00/hour

Help customers with everyday banking and long-term financial goals while building lasting relationships. Great fit if you have sales or banking experience, like consultative conversations, and want strong training, career development, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Union, NJ area (posting notes Basking Ridge & nearby centers)

(posting notes Basking Ridge & nearby centers) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay with weekly incentive compensation (exact range not listed)

Lead customer service and shop operations at busy tire and auto service centers—scheduling techs, managing workflow, and helping customers choose tires and repairs. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and open interviews 7 days a week.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Union employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.