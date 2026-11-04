🏥 Union, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Union’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got patient care skills, there are solid options here from home care to imaging and cardiology.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Union, NJ (clients across Middlesex, Union & Somerset Counties )

(clients across ) Type: Part-time or Per Diem

Pay: $28.00 – $34.00 per point

Work 1:1 with clients in their homes, with flexible schedules, weekly pay, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, scholarships). You’ll help with daily living, light housekeeping, vitals, and medication assistance—perfect if you like building real relationships and want steady, local visits.

Employer: Atlantic Health (Atlantic Medical Group – Cardiology)

(Atlantic Medical Group – Cardiology) Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days (9a–5p)

Pay: Listed per NJ Pay Transparency Act (see posting for range)

Join a large, award-winning health system in a busy cardiology practice. You’ll handle patient intake, vitals, EKG-related support, rooming, meds under supervision, and scheduling, with access to strong benefits, tuition help, childcare options, and a 403(b) with employer match.

Note: This role is posted on both LinkedIn and Indeed; it’s the same job, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (outpatient client)

(outpatient client) Location: Union, NJ

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: See posting for details

Permanent CT Tech role at an outpatient site, where you’ll follow scan orders, give contrast, and run multi-slice CT scanners. Good fit if you have ARRT CT certification, BLS, and at least 1 year of experience, and want career growth while staying in a suburban area close to NYC.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.