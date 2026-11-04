undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Union, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now
Union’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got patient care skills, there are solid options here from home care to imaging and cardiology.
Certified Home Health Aide (Part-Time/Per Diem)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Union, NJ (clients across Middlesex, Union & Somerset Counties)
- Type: Part-time or Per Diem
- Pay: $28.00 – $34.00 per point
Work 1:1 with clients in their homes, with flexible schedules, weekly pay, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, scholarships). You’ll help with daily living, light housekeeping, vitals, and medication assistance—perfect if you like building real relationships and want steady, local visits.
Certified Medical Assistant I – Cardiology (Full Time, Days)
- Employer: Atlantic Health (Atlantic Medical Group – Cardiology)
- Location: Union, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Days (9a–5p)
- Pay: Listed per NJ Pay Transparency Act (see posting for range)
Join a large, award-winning health system in a busy cardiology practice. You’ll handle patient intake, vitals, EKG-related support, rooming, meds under supervision, and scheduling, with access to strong benefits, tuition help, childcare options, and a 403(b) with employer match.
Note: This role is posted on both LinkedIn and Indeed; it’s the same job, so apply through whichever site you prefer.
Computed Tomography Technologist – Full Time
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (outpatient client)
- Location: Union, NJ
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: See posting for details
Permanent CT Tech role at an outpatient site, where you’ll follow scan orders, give contrast, and run multi-slice CT scanners. Good fit if you have ARRT CT certification, BLS, and at least 1 year of experience, and want career growth while staying in a suburban area close to NYC.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.