Union’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-skill clinical roles. Here are several solid openings in Union, MO worth a quick look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living (Union Pointe by Americare Senior Living)

Americare Senior Living (Union Pointe by Americare Senior Living) Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time (listed as Internship category)

Full-time (listed as Internship category) Pay: $16–$17/hour + $500 sign-on bonus

Assist seniors with daily living (bathing, dressing, mobility) in an assisted living community. Good fit if you’re caring, can handle some lifting, and want benefits, PTO, tuition help, free meals, and access to wages daily.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Evaluate adult and geriatric patients and build individual therapy plans. You’ll supervise PTAs and rehab techs, so you’ll need a current MO PT license, BLS, and a PT degree (BS/MS/DPT) plus comfort with lifting and being on your feet.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time locum tenens

Full-time locum tenens Pay Rate: $135.80–$147.00/hour

Outpatient urgent care role with 7 on / 7 off scheduling: weekdays 8a–8p, weekends 9a–5p, about 50 patients/day. Must have an active Missouri license; AMN covers malpractice and handles travel, lodging, and transportation.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or talent networks you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.