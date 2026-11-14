Union’s manufacturing scene is steady and busy, with hands-on roles and leadership spots both in demand. If you like making real products and seeing the results of your work, these Union openings are worth a look.

Employer: TOPS Products LLC

TOPS Products LLC Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay Type: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Pack and prepare customer orders, read specs, and handle shipping documents. This role is good if you like active work, can lift 20–50 lbs, and want a steady manufacturing job with clear routines.

Employer: Children's Factory

Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple production lines, coach teams, and drive safety, quality, and output on the floor. This is a strong fit if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing, at least 2 years leading lines, and want a role with benefits, PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: TOPS Products

Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run various machines (cutters, folders, binders, collators, etc.) to produce office products. Great for someone who likes working with equipment, can read a tape measure, handle basic math, and is comfortable lifting 20–50 lbs.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.