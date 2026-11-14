Union’s care and support scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people one-on-one. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact and build steady experience.

Employer: Compass Health Network

Compass Health Network Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with kids and families in their homes and community, focusing on mental health, life skills, and support during tough times. Great fit if you’re patient, love working with youth, and want a mission-driven nonprofit with career growth, tuition help, and strong benefits.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)

Sevita (Mentor Community Services) Location: Union, MO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $19.65/hour + on-demand pay option

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can live more independent, active lives. You’ll help with daily living, outings, and community activities, with paid training, growth opportunities, and a stable, mission-focused employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; apply while the roles are still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.