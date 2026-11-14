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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Union, MO
Union has some wonderful dogs waiting at Franklin County Humane Society for a family to love. Here are a few of the adoptable pups hoping to go home soon.
Piper FC CB
- Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
Piper is a beautiful, large mixed-breed girl with classic Bernese coloring. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her love, structure, and time.
👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diana PR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Notable detail: Wears a camo collar
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
Diana is a young black-and-white pup with a cute camo collar and lots of growing to do. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of patience as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet Diana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ricochet K
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
Ricochet is a black-and-white Border Collie puppy, a breed known for being smart and active. She’ll do best with a home that can give her exercise, training, and things to keep her busy.
👉 Meet Ricochet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Union, MO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Franklin County Humane Society at (636) 583-4300 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.