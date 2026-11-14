Union has some wonderful dogs waiting at Franklin County Humane Society for a family to love. Here are a few of the adoptable pups hoping to go home soon.

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

Bernese Mountain Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

Piper is a beautiful, large mixed-breed girl with classic Bernese coloring. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her love, structure, and time.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Notable detail: Wears a camo collar

Wears a Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

Diana is a young black-and-white pup with a cute camo collar and lots of growing to do. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of patience as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Diana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

Ricochet is a black-and-white Border Collie puppy, a breed known for being smart and active. She’ll do best with a home that can give her exercise, training, and things to keep her busy.

👉 Meet Ricochet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Union, MO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Franklin County Humane Society at (636) 583-4300 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.