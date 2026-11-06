undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Union, MO Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Union has some very special cats waiting patiently for a cozy couch and a family to love. All of these kitties are at Franklin County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.
Tik CI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Manx
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
- Notes: Tik CI is easy to spot at the shelter with his neon yellow collar with paw prints. He’s a sleek black Manx mix, which means he may have a shorter tail or no tail at all.
👉 Meet Tik CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bed Bug ♥ CI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
This tiny boy has a fun name and a soft, creamy coat with brown tones. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Bed Bug ♥ CI could be the one.
👉 Meet Bed Bug ♥ CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Worm CI
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
- Notes: Big Worm CI is a handsome longhaired brown tabby and wears a blue collar with bones at the shelter.
👉 Meet Big Worm CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tok CI
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
- Phone: (636) 583-4300
- Notes: Tok CI is another sleek black boy, wearing a sea foam green collar with paw prints so staff and visitors can tell him apart.
👉 Meet Tok CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Union, MO, please consider visiting Franklin County Humane Society or calling (636) 583-4300 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.