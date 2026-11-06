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Union

🐱 Sweet Union, MO Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

8 days ago

Union has some very special cats waiting patiently for a cozy couch and a family to love. All of these kitties are at Franklin County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Tik CI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSA4Q_1GoU4EVF00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Manx
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
  • Phone: (636) 583-4300
  • Notes: Tik CI is easy to spot at the shelter with his neon yellow collar with paw prints. He’s a sleek black Manx mix, which means he may have a shorter tail or no tail at all.

👉 Meet Tik CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bed Bug ♥ CI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQzxZ_1GoU4EVF00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream or ivory with brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
  • Phone: (636) 583-4300

This tiny boy has a fun name and a soft, creamy coat with brown tones. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Bed Bug ♥ CI could be the one.

👉 Meet Bed Bug ♥ CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Big Worm CI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6wDx_1GoU4EVF00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
  • Phone: (636) 583-4300
  • Notes: Big Worm CI is a handsome longhaired brown tabby and wears a blue collar with bones at the shelter.

👉 Meet Big Worm CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tok CI

  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society
  • Phone: (636) 583-4300
  • Notes: Tok CI is another sleek black boy, wearing a sea foam green collar with paw prints so staff and visitors can tell him apart.

👉 Meet Tok CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Union, MO, please consider visiting Franklin County Humane Society or calling (636) 583-4300 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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