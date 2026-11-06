Union has some very special cats waiting patiently for a cozy couch and a family to love. All of these kitties are at Franklin County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Manx

Domestic Shorthair / Manx Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

Notes: Tik CI is easy to spot at the shelter with his neon yellow collar with paw prints. He’s a sleek black Manx mix, which means he may have a shorter tail or no tail at all.

👉 Meet Tik CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory with brown/chocolate

Cream or ivory with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

This tiny boy has a fun name and a soft, creamy coat with brown tones. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Bed Bug ♥ CI could be the one.

👉 Meet Bed Bug ♥ CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

Notes: Big Worm CI is a handsome longhaired brown tabby and wears a blue collar with bones at the shelter.

👉 Meet Big Worm CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Franklin County Humane Society

Phone: (636) 583-4300

Notes: Tok CI is another sleek black boy, wearing a sea foam green collar with paw prints so staff and visitors can tell him apart.

👉 Meet Tok CI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Union, MO, please consider visiting Franklin County Humane Society or calling (636) 583-4300 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.