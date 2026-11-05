🏭 Union, MO Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings at TOPS

Union’s manufacturing scene is steady, and TOPS Products LLC is hiring for several hands-on roles right now. Good options here if you like physical work and keeping busy on the floor.

Employer: TOPS Products LLC

TOPS Products LLC Location: Union, MO

Union, MO Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Category: Manufacturing – Other

Set up and run complex machines that cut, fold, glue, and finish office products. Good fit if you’re comfortable with tools, can read a tape measure, and like solving mechanical problems while keeping an eye on safety and quality.

Employer: TOPS Products LLC

TOPS Products LLC Location: Union, MO

Union, MO Type: Full-time, hourly, 3rd shift

Full-time, hourly, Category: Manufacturing – Other

Same core duties as the day Machine Operator role, but on overnight hours. Ideal if you prefer nights, want a quieter plant, or need a schedule that works around daytime family or school needs.

Employer: TOPS Products LLC

TOPS Products LLC Location: Union, MO

Union, MO Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Category: Manufacturing – Other

Pick and pack products, build boxes, and get orders ready to ship. You’ll read specs, handle shipping paperwork, and move boxes up to about 50 lbs—solid role if you like staying active and keeping orders flowing out the door.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.