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🏭 Union, MO Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings at TOPS
Union’s manufacturing scene is steady, and TOPS Products LLC is hiring for several hands-on roles right now. Good options here if you like physical work and keeping busy on the floor.
Bubble Mailer – Machine Operator 2
- Employer: TOPS Products LLC
- Location: Union, MO
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Category: Manufacturing – Other
Set up and run complex machines that cut, fold, glue, and finish office products. Good fit if you’re comfortable with tools, can read a tape measure, and like solving mechanical problems while keeping an eye on safety and quality.
Bubble Mailer – Machine Operator 2 (3rd Shift)
- Employer: TOPS Products LLC
- Location: Union, MO
- Type: Full-time, hourly, 3rd shift
- Category: Manufacturing – Other
Same core duties as the day Machine Operator role, but on overnight hours. Ideal if you prefer nights, want a quieter plant, or need a schedule that works around daytime family or school needs.
Packer
- Employer: TOPS Products LLC
- Location: Union, MO
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Category: Manufacturing – Other
Pick and pack products, build boxes, and get orders ready to ship. You’ll read specs, handle shipping paperwork, and move boxes up to about 50 lbs—solid role if you like staying active and keeping orders flowing out the door.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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