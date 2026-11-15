Union Grove has a solid mix of hands-on and customer-facing work right now. If you like talking with people and staying active on the job, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CubeSmart Self-Storage

CubeSmart Self-Storage Location: Union Grove, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends customer service and light maintenance. You’ll help people choose storage units, handle rentals and payments on the POS system, meet monthly sales goals, and keep the property clean and safe (walking the grounds, cleaning units, basic upkeep). CubeSmart highlights daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, and medical plans with HSA contributions.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.