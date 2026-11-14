🚨 Phone scammers posing as Union County Sheriff’s Officers

Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam.

Scammers are calling people, pretending to be Sheriff’s Officers, and demanding money for things like “service of process” or “missed jury duty.” They may even use the names of real current or retired officers to sound convincing.

Key facts:

The Union County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call and demand payment over the phone for any reason.

over the phone for any reason. They will not ask for gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

If you get a call like this:

Hang up immediately. Do not argue or stay on the line.

Do not argue or stay on the line. Do not share any personal or financial information.

any personal or financial information. Verify directly by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 908-527-4450 during business hours. Do not use a number the caller gives you.

by calling the Sheriff’s Office at during business hours. Do not use a number the caller gives you. Report the call to your local police department’s non-emergency line.

Please share this warning with friends, neighbors, and especially older relatives who might be targeted.