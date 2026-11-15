Union County 4-H families in their first or second year are invited to a free informational dinner on Thursday, February 4, 2027, at the Union County Agricultural Center in Monroe, NC, with arrival between 6:00–6:30 PM. The evening will explain how 4-H works, yearly events, and options like clubs, camps, projects, and competitions, and will include time to meet staff, talk with other families, ask questions, and enjoy fun activities for younger children. The event is FREE, dinner is provided, and families must register by January 15, 2027. Register here: https://forms.gle/SExjTXFgTT2vXpW48

This content is adapted from materials provided by Union County 4-H Youth Development