Union County Veterans Services access details

Union County Veterans Services is located inside the Historic Post Office at 407 N. Main St., Monroe. Visitors should park in the W. Jefferson Street lot, which has accessible spaces, then follow the walkway to the entrance; the entrance is wheelchair accessible and includes a ramp. The office helps veterans and their families with claims and benefits year-round, and questions can be directed to 704-283-3807.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Union County Government