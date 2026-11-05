📢 How to enroll your child in Union County Public Schools

📢 Enrolling in Union County Public Schools: What to Know If your child will attend Union County Public Schools (UCPS), here’s how to get started. Who can enroll Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 of the school year to start kindergarten.

of the school year to start kindergarten. School attendance is required for children ages 7–16 .

. Students are assigned to a zoned home school based on the parent’s Union County address. 3 steps to enroll Find your zoned school using your Union County address (Edulog Webquery/attendance zone tool). Collect documents, including: Parent/guardian photo ID and any custody/guardianship papers

and any Child’s birth certificate or other certified proof of age

or other certified proof of age Two proofs of domicile (e.g., recent mortgage or tax bill plus a utility bill, payroll, bank statement, etc.)

(e.g., recent mortgage or tax bill plus a utility bill, payroll, bank statement, etc.) Immunization records and a NC health assessment (within 30 days for students new to NC public schools)

and a (within 30 days for students new to NC public schools) Academic records from the previous school Complete online enrollment in Infinite Campus. If you can’t do it online, contact your school’s data manager for help. Kindergarten & programs Kindergarten enrollment for 2027–2028 begins Nov. 9, 2026 .

begins . Kids must be 5 on or before Aug. 31, 2027 .

. Dual Language Immersion kindergarten applications run March 8–26, 2027 (apply in Scribbles after registering in Infinite Campus).

kindergarten applications run (apply in Scribbles after registering in Infinite Campus). UCPS also offers School Choice and lottery-based special program schools (e.g., Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts, CATA, AgTech, Health Sciences, Early College). All use Scribbles during posted application windows. For any enrollment questions, contact your child’s zoned school data manager.

More Info: How to Enroll