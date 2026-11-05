📢 Operation Green Light: Turn Union County Green Nov 4–11

📢 Turn Union County Green for Veterans, Nov 4–11

From November 4–11, 2026, Union County is taking part in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national effort to honor veterans and raise awareness about veteran suicide and support services.

The county will light select Union County buildings in green starting November 4. Residents and businesses are invited to join in by changing one exterior light bulb at your home or business to a green bulb during this week.

Shining a green light is a simple way to say our veterans are seen, appreciated, and supported.

The article also notes that veterans in Union County have several local organizations they can turn to for services, support, and community, including:

American Legion Post 121 – Suicide Awareness and Prevention

VFW Post 7394 – PTSD Support Group (all veterans and first responders)

Marine Corps League Detachment 783 – peer support with other veterans

Updated meeting times and locations for these groups are listed each week in the North Georgia News.