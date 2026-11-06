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⚠️ Eighth Judicial Circuit courts closed Nov. 11 for holiday
8 days ago
⚠️ Eighth Judicial Circuit courts closed for Veterans Day
The Eighth Judicial Circuit Courts will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
Courts will reopen on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If you need to:
- file paperwork
- appear in person
- visit the clerk or other court offices
plan to go before November 11 or on/after November 12 instead.
This closure applies to courts in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, which includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union counties.
More Info: EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURTS WILL BE CLOSED ON W...
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